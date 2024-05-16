2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See Country&#8217;s Best Dressed! [Pictures]

Country music's best dressed on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet took chances. Several women and a few men made some bold decisions ahead of the annual awards show.

The ACM Awards Red Carpet Show started at 7PM ET on Amazon Prime and featured a performance from Megan Moroney. Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson — hosts of Amazon Music's Country Heat podcast — were hosts, with help from several red carpet correspondents.

Country artists who walked the ACM red carpet included Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Wilson, Cody Johnson, the War and Treaty and more. Couples such as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray also dashed down the carpet to the show, stopping for photos found below.

A full gallery of 2024 ACM Awards red carpet photos is below. Look for presenters including Alabama, Jordan DavisAshley McBryde, Randy Travis and NFL personalities Richard Sherman and Charissa Thompson.

2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best, Worst and Boldest Dressed

See country music's best dressed, worst dressed and boldest from the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet. The 2024 ACM Awards were on Thursday (May 16) in Frisco, Texas.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

