Country music's best dressed on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet took chances. Several women and a few men made some bold decisions ahead of the annual awards show.

The ACM Awards Red Carpet Show started at 7PM ET on Amazon Prime and featured a performance from Megan Moroney. Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson — hosts of Amazon Music's Country Heat podcast — were hosts, with help from several red carpet correspondents.

The 2024 ACM Awards aired live from Frisco, Texas on Amazon Prime.

Reba McEntire is host and stars such as Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton and Lainey Wilson will perform.

Luke Combs has the most nominations (8) this year.

Country artists who walked the ACM red carpet included Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Wilson, Cody Johnson, the War and Treaty and more. Couples such as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray also dashed down the carpet to the show, stopping for photos found below.

A full gallery of 2024 ACM Awards red carpet photos is below. Look for presenters including Alabama, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Randy Travis and NFL personalities Richard Sherman and Charissa Thompson.

