Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges quickly bonded over shared values. We're not talking about God or politics or how to raise kids in a social media age.

Maybe the country singer and her former NFL-playing fiancé bonded over those things, too, but it was Duck's ability to get a good deal that first got Wilson's motor running.

It came up on their very first date, which was not a champagne-and-caviar affair by any means.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

Wilson and Hodges revealed they were engaged on Wednesday evening (Feb. 12).

No information about a wedding has been revealed.

The engagement took place at George Jones' former home in Franklin, Tenn.

Who Is Lainey Wilson's Fiancé, Duck Hodges?

"Duck" is Devlin "Duck" Hodges, and he got that nickname because he's really good at duck hunting and really good at making duck calls. A peek at his Instagram page shows one or two photos of him with his bride-to-be ... and about 611 photos of him on duck hunts. We're exaggerating, but not by much.

In 2024, Taste of Country asked Wilson about his nickname and if she ever calls him Devlin. Hard no on that, but her response is an all-time bit of country honesty:

This timeline of Wilson and Hodges' relationship begins with that first date and includes every stepping stone and obstacle faced along the way. She's super busy, and he's adjusting to a non-sports career. Please excuse the football metaphor, but the longtime QB is now Wilson's left tackle!

New music, a new house, a new job and a steamy onscreen kiss all make this timeline. We'll be sure to add to it as soon as they get married.

