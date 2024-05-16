Kane Brown Stuns With Cover of ‘Georgia on My Mind’ [WATCH]

Kane Brown wrapped up the first hour of the 2024 ACM Awards tonight with a smooth take on the classic, "Georgia on My Mind."

After being introduced by The War and Treaty, Brown stood atop a circle platform surrounded by a backing band that included a string trio.

"Georgia on My Mind" was originally recorded by Hoagy Carmichael in 1930. The song is most closely associated with soul singer Ray Charles.

The cover has made frequent appearances on Brown's setlist during his live shows.

Following his performance during the ACM Awards, Brown left the stage where he was immediately interviewed by Bobby Bones.

"I was so scared," Brown told Bones.

When asked what made him so nervous, Brown admitted it was the set-up of the stage, which required him to stay stationary behind the mic positioned on the circular platform.

"I'm used to running around," Brown said. "I was just standing there."

So what does Kane Brown normally do when he is nervous?

"I wish I had some tequila," he told Bones.

The 2024 ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, is airing live on Amazon Prime. Others performing during the show include Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton.

