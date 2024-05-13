Luke Combs would be pumped to get another ACM Entertainer of the Year Award, but he might not get his own vote.

Luke Combs Shares Who Should Win 2024 ACM Entertainer of the Year

I recently sat down with the "Where the Wild Things Are" singer, who is up for this year's ACM EOY award, and I asked him who does he think will win the award this year.

It's important to note two things:

I made Combs take himself out of the running for this question.

Combs asked if we wanted his opinion on who he thinks should win, or who he thinks will win.

Opting to hear who the country superstar thinks should win, we got a pretty juicy answer from Combs:

"I think Kane Brown. I think that he has never gotten the recognition that I think that he deserves. And I think that he works really hard, and I think that it'd be really cool to see him take it home."

Has Kane Brown Ever Won an ACM Award?

Brown has been nominated for an ACM Award nine times so far in his career. Out of those nine nominations, Brown has won just one ACM Award, for Video of the Year for his hit song, "Worldwide Beautiful" in 2021.

2024's ACM Awards, which air on Amazon Prime on May 16, 2024, at 8PM ET, will be the first in which Brown has made the illustrious Entertainer of the Year ballot.

He has some stiff competition this year in that lane.

2024 ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year Nominees:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

In other Combs news, he just announced that he has a new song on the way called "Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma," which comes out May 16 at 8AM ET. It is part of the movie Twisters, out in theaters on May 19.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

Luke Combs and Nicole Combs' Cutest Pics Prove They're Better Together After meeting at a music festival in 2016, Luke Combs and his wife Nicole has been inseparable. The two were engaged by 2018 and tied the knot in 2020. Fast-forward four years and the couple are now proud parents of two little boys, Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee. Despite the rapid pace of their relationship, Luke and Nicole Combs remain one of the cutest and most devoted couples in country music, and these photos prove it.

Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday (Feb. 5) after a battle with stomach cancer. His death left the country music community mourning one of its most influential figures and talented songwriters. Here are some of the tributes and memories artists shared as they grieved Keith's passing. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak