Kane Brown advocates for equality and love in his new song "Worldwide Beautiful." The country star dropped the track early Thursday morning (June 4).

In "Worldwide Beautiful," written by Brown with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt, and produced by Dann Huff, the artist uses a combination of speaking and singing to deliver his message:

"You’re missing every color / If you’re only seeing black and white / Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind / If your heart’s unmovable," he sings in the chorus. "We ain’t that different from each other / From one to another, I look around / And see worldwide beautiful."

In the first verse, Brown uses his perspective from stage to make his point, singing, "At every show, I see my people / They ain’t the same but they’re all equal." The second verse calls for listeners to join him: "Reach out your hands if you’re with me / Still got some work, but we still got a dream / Every shade, every heart come together and sing."

Some of the proceeds from "Worldwide Beautiful" will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America, which is "leverag[ing] our national platform, Agenda for America’s Youth, to effect change and elevate youth voices," according to a donation website launched in conjunction with Brown. Explains the organization, "We will continue building positive, supportive, inclusive environments that are trauma-informed, where young people of all races and backgrounds are encouraged to have difficult conversations and use their voices."

The release of "Worldwide Beautiful" comes as unrest over racial injustice in the United States is spreading throughout the country. Earlier in the week, Brown tweeted out another message, saying, "We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace." It's the same sentiment he shares in "Worldwide Beautiful."

Brown himself is biracial, the child of a white mother and a black father, who is also part Cherokee. Because his mother raised Brown largely as a single parent, the singer did not know that he was biracial until he was about seven or eight.

"I thought I was full white, which honestly, I can’t even really say because I didn’t see colors," Brown tells People. "I found out that I was biracial and I still wasn’t thinking anything of it, but then I started getting called the N-word. I didn’t even know what it meant. I learned what it meant, and that’s when it started affecting me. I got in fights over it when I was little."