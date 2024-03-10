Katelyn Brown and a crew of her best girl friends were "Thanking God" for her baby boy to be over the weekend: She celebrated the upcoming addition to the family with a cozy and ethereal Heaven-themed baby sprinkle.

Katelyn and her country star husband Kane Brown are already parents to two little girls, so a full baby shower wasn't necessary. Still, Katelyn and her friends took time to celebrate baby-to-be with sweet treats, angelic decor and photo backdrops for guests to make memories together.

Speaking of the Brown's two daughters, both four-year-old Kingsley Rose and two-year-old Kodi Jane were in attendance at the party. On her Instagram Stories, Katelyn shared photos of the girls taking turns posing by an oversized block decoration that spelled out "B-A-B-Y."

Blue and white balloons were stuffed inside the blocks -- a subtle nod to the fact that this baby is the Brown family's first boy -- with an elegant flower arch and lettering that reads "Heaven Sent" stretched across the background decor.

"My sweetest friends sprinkled me today for baby boy and I've never felt so special & grateful," Katelyn wrote. "Thank you all of you for being just the most amazing friends I could ask for."

Casual elegance was the name of the game at this party. The guests sat down to a table decked out with white roses, baby's breath and cloud-like cotton centerpieces, plus gold-and-white china and baby's pacifiers used as napkin rings.

Equally breathtaking was the food on offer. Guests snacked on a three-tiered cookie tray before digging into the cake, a delicately-decorate white-and-gray affair adorned with cloud designs and a cake topper reading "Baby Brown."

The Browns have been married since October 2018, and their baby-to-be will be their third child together. They shared their pregnancy news over the holidays with a Christmas-themed social media post, and followed that up with another social media video sharing the sex of their baby-to-be.

With the arrival of their third child, the Browns seem to have decided that their family is complete. Last month, he revealed that he recently had a vasectomy.