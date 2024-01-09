Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, have revealed the sex of their third child! The couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy in a gender reveal video they posted to social media.

The couple turned to Instagram to share the video, which shows the singer confidently predicting the couple's third child would be a girl. Katelyn then explains to the couple's two daughters — four-year-old Kingsley Rose and not-quite-two-year-old Kodi Jane — that they can learn whether they are getting a brother or a sister, inviting them to help out as the Browns learn the sex of the baby.

There are screams as they all dig into a cake, where blue frosting reveals the exciting news of a baby boy on the way. The video ends simply with, "Baby Boy Brown Coming 2024."

The couple previously enlisted their two daughters to help them announce they were expecting another child: They revealed the news in a post to social media on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), with the whole family cuddled up on the sofa as Kingsley holds up the sonogram picture.

