Kane Brown Teases His 2024 Tour on ‘Sunday Sitdown’

Kane Brown's next tour is coming, and before he officially announces all the details next week, the singer shared some news during his appearance on NBC's The Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist on Sunday (Sept. 17.)

During the segment, host Willie Geist announced that Brown's next tour will begin in 2024, and that it will be called the In the Air Tour. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (Sept. 22.)

Over the past days, Brown has dropped hints on social media that he's got big things brewing. He shared a teaser video for his next single, "I Can Feel It," which is scheduled to arrive on Thursday (Sept. 21.) That clip includes a snippet of Brown singing the song, which seemingly samples Phil Collins' 1981 hit "In the Air Tonight," as well as a shot of the singer driving a truck with the license place "ICFI 921" -- aka the song title and release date.

Elsewhere in his Sunday Sitdown interview, Brown discusses his career beginnings, recounting how he gained traction on social media by posting covers filmed in his bathroom. From there, he traces his rise through the ranks of Nashville's country music industry. He also reflects on the "imposter syndrome" he's had to overcome as he moves into headliner status, pointing to his landmark, sold-out date at Boston's Fenway Park earlier this summer, where he was the first Black artist to perform a solo headlining show.

"When I started playing bigger places, I got imposter syndrome," the singer admits. "It moved too fast. I wasn't the greatest onstage. I wondered what everybody thought about me.

"But when I did Fenway, I knew that I was supposed to be there," Brown continues. "Fenway was very iconic to me, and when I got out there, you know, there was no nerves. There was no 'Oh my God.' It was like, 'It's show time, and I'm gonna put on a show and let these people know that I'm so glad they're here, and I'm so glad to be here.'"

Brown's 2023 touring schedule has also featured more than a few appearances from his wife Katelyn. In late 2022, the couple released their first official duet, "Thank God," and the song became a No. 1 hit at country radio, marking Katelyn's first chart-topper. Now, Brown says that they're hoping to release more music together in the future.

"Oh, of course. Of course," the singer says.

Most recently, Brown scored his latest No. 1 hit with his newest single, "Bury Me in Georgia."

