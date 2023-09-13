Kane Brown Admits He Had Doubts About ‘Bury Me in Georgia’

I have had a few chances to sit down with country music superstar Kane Brown this year. In one of the recent interviews, he was coming off of his No. 1 hit song "Thank God" with his wife, Katelyn Brown, so we chatted about that.

I asked him what made him decide to follow the massive hit with his new single "Bury Me in Georgia," a song with such a different cadence.

"Well, it's funny, because I wanted it at first, you know, and I think everybody was like, I don't know," Brown explains. "Then when it came to that time that we needed another one, they had switched to 'Bury Me in Georgia,' and then I was like, 'I don't know.'”

It was the right decision to release it — "Bury Me in Georgia" tops the country charts this week. That makes the Georgia country star's tenth No. 1 song.

I also asked Brown how Katelyn feels about the subject matter of the song, because if you dissect the lyrics, you can easily hear that Brown wants to be buried in Georgia, no matter how or where he dies.

"She’s always jammed out to the song. Her mom, on the other hand, had something different to say," Brown tells us. Katelyn’s mom said she loved the song, of course, but that she didn't "want to have to think of us burying you."

They can all enjoy a good laugh now, knowing that they made the correct song choice and that Brown has another No. 1 country song!

