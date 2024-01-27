Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are re-teaming for a new duet after the smash success of their previous collaboration, "Thank God."

The couple turned to social media on Saturday (Jan. 27) to tease a new song they have recorded together. The country star sings along to the audio of the track in a clip posted on Instagram, while Katelyn and their oldest daughter, Kingsley Rose, sway in time to the music, cuddling and laughing.

"I won't, never will / I don't, never do / I can't, never could stop loving you," they harmonize in the video clip.

"Who’s ready for this new music," Brown writes to accompany the clip.

No details are yet available about the release of the new song, which marks the second time the couple have sung together on record. They previously joined up on "Thank God," which Brown released as the fourth single from his Different Man album in September of 2022. That song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

The couple have much to celebrate outside of their musical success. They announced they were expecting their third child in a social media post on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) in 2023, and revealed that they are expecting their first boy on Jan. 9. They have already picked out a name for their son, though they have not divulged what they have chosen.

