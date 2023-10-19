The ability to entertain and enjoy music is strong in the Brown household.

Daddy Kane Brown has solidified himself as one of the top stars in country music. His wife is musically talented, too — Katelyn, who has a degree through Berklee College's music business program, joined her husband for the hit song "Thank God."

Now, their daughters are getting in on the fun singing and dancing with their parents.

Song and Dance Break Before Bedtime

A recent video shared by the country star on Instagram shows 3-year-old Kingsley Rose and 20-month-old Kodi Jane having a pajama dance party with their dad.

"Bath time ❤️" Kane writes alongside it.

In the clip, the girls sing and dance to Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" as Brown busts a move in the background.

Not Impressed by Dad's Dance Moves

Earlier this year, Brown shared a video of himself dancing for his girls. He tries to get them to join in on the fun, but they instead look hilariously unimpressed.

He eventually pulls his daughters in for a big hug as he collapses to the floor.

"Tough crowd LOL," one of his Instagram followers writes on the video.

Morning Dance Session at Breakfast

Kane Brown is apparently down to dance any time of the day, including breakfast. Katelyn shared a video to her Instagram Stories that shows Dad pulling the girls away from the kitchen table for an impromptu dance sesh.

Kodi is initially a little unsure of Dad's moves, but eventually comes around. Kingsley, on the other hand, has no problem leaving breakfast behind once she starts to feel the beat.

See Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Home Kane Brown sold this Nashville-area home for $900,000 in October 2020. Prior to selling the house, he actually let Jason Aldean and his wife rent it while they built their new house.