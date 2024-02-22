When Lauren Alaina said her "I do"s to new husband Cam Arnold earlier this month, she also took a moment to celebrate another important man in her life: Her dad, J.J. Suddeth.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 21), Alaina hopped on social media to share a song she wrote specifically to dance with her dad to at her wedding. Titled "My Old Man," it celebrates her lifelong bond with her father, as well as the bond between her dad and her husband.

"I wrote this song for my daddy for our dadd-/daughter dance. It was such a special moment during our wedding. I will truly never forget it," the singer explains, sharing a compilation video of some of the sweetest moments she and Suddeth shared at her wedding to Arnold.

She also included a line from the song: "I knew I found the one when they became best friends / My good ole boy and My Old Man."

Alaina has always shared a powerful bond with her family members, and it's not the first time that a parent has inspired one of her songs. She has a song for her mom called "Like My Mother Does," and in 2019 — following the death of her stepfather Sam Ramker — she released a musical tribute to Ramker called "The Other Side."

