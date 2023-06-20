Lauren Alaina is on a mission to get the whole world dancing! The country singer has been teaching fans and fellow artists the "Thicc as Thieves" dance everywhere she goes.

She even introduced the shimmy to the mascot of the Buc-ees convenience stores.

In a video she shared on social media, Alaina shows the Beaver the steps. He hold his own in the routine before the two break into some improvised moves at the end. Customers stand around and watch, with some probably wondering what is happening, while others smile and dance along.

"Leave it to Beaver," the country singer writes in the caption.

The "Gettin Good" artist released the fun, tongue-in-cheek song with Lainey Wilson earlier this month. The track appears on Alaina's new Unlocked EP, which arrived on June 9. "Thicc as Thieves" celebrates a woman's curves while also poking fun at how much attention the two singers have received regarding their, uh, hind quarters.

Alaina and Wilson debuted the "Thicc as Thieves" dance on social media during CMA Fest in Nashville, where they also sang the song live as a part of the festivities.

Since then, the Georgia native has been teaching the dance to everyone she comes in contact with. Alaina has shared videos dancing with fellow artists Kane Brown and Blake Shelton, as well as fans at her shows.

Is Luke Bryan Next?

"Thicc as Thieves" references lyrics from Luke Bryan's song "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," and is, in a way, a girls' version of the track. The "Country On" singer says he is very flattered to be honored in the song and is happy to see females get their own booty-shaking anthem.

"My biggest thing is, this is a fun song for them. 'Country Girl (Shake It for Me)' was a fun song for me," Bryan says. "It was a fun song for the country girls out there that were shaking it. And their song is a fun song for the girls that got a little somethin' to shake."