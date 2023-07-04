Lauren Alaina performed her new song "Just Wanna Know That You Love Me" on Monday's (July 3) episode of The Bachelorette. The country singer serenaded Charity Lawson on her one-on-one date with Aaron Bryant as they closed out their romantic evening with a private show at the Los Angeles Theatre.

Alaina dazzled in a metallic jumpsuit as she effortlessly her heartfelt single.

"I love her," Lawson remarked, giddy with excitement as she led her date to the stage. "I love her."

"I don't need the moon or the stars in the sky / Leave 'em up there where they're supposed to be / I don't need much more than what I got here tonight / I just wanna know that you love me," Alaina sings in the opening verse.

The song tells a love story that has stood the test of time: No matter what is thrown at the couple, our main character only needs to love of her companion to keep her going.

"If the sun don't come up and the world catches fire / And every truth I've been told turns to a lie / If forever ain't all forever's been cracked up to be / I just wanna know that you love me / I just wanna know that you love me," the Georgia native belts out in the chorus.

Prior to the show airing, Alaina shared her excitement for the performance on social media. Of course she included a pun in the caption, which has become the norm for her posts.

"I really ROSE to the occasion for my new friend, @CharityLawson," she wrote alongside her photo with Lawson.

"Just Wanna Know That You Love Me" is included on the "Thicc as Thieves" singer's recent Unlocked EP, which arrived in June.

Alaina has been crafting her own love story in real life: She announced her engagement to Cam Arnold in Nov. 2022. The couple threw a lavish New Years Eve engagement party to celebrate their upcoming nuptials. A wedding date has not been announced, but it's likely the pair will walk down the aisle in 2023.