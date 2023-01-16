Lauren Alaina is officially a bride-to-be, and the singer and her soon-to-be-husband Cam Arnold marked the occasion with a sparkling New Year's Eve engagement party.

Surrounded by her best friends, Alaina spent her New Year's at a house party decked out with details honoring her and her fiancé. She posted the highlights of the event to her social media, including details like a charcuterie spread and custom black-and-gold napkins that read "Let's Ring in the New Year," as well as "Lauren & Cam 12.31.22."

Elsewhere, the party featured custom cocktails and a champagne fountain and a string of balloons, also reading "Let's Ring in the New Year," decorating a stairwell. In keeping with the theme, Alaina wore a bedazzled white outfit with white faux-fur sleeve cuffs.

"2022 was good to me," the singer reflects in a post that showed a snapshot of the happy couple at their engagement party. "[Cam Arnold] asked me to be his forever. This was a year that changed my life for the better in the most precious way."

Ever the punster, Alaina couldn't resist throwing a little word play into her post. "I can't believe I really got to RING in the New Year with my future husband and everyone we love," she continues.

After the party, she and Arnold embarked on a trip to Europe in early January, including a stop in Germany to spend time with Arnold's young nieces. From there, they headed to Paris, where they spent time at art museums and posed for photos in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Alaina surprised fans with her engagement news back in November, from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. She brought Arnold onstage to meet fans, and showed off her engagement ring to the crowd.

"I didn't know happiness and excitement like this existed," she wrote on social media at the time. "I can't wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold."

There's no word yet on when Alaina and Arnold will tie the knot, but the posts she shared suggests it'll be sometime in 2023.