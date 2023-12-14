Lauren Alaina Reveals 5 Potential Wedding Gowns — No. 4 Gives Us Chills!

Lauren Alaina is teasing her wedding like it's happening this weekend. The singer just shared video from wedding dress shopping day in August, where she is shown trying on five different gowns.

Fans on Instagram love all of Alaina's potential wedding dresses, but it's not clear if any of the ones she previewed on social media are "the" one.

Her mother and maid of honor joined her for the shopping trip to New York City, and no two dresses she modeled look the same. Alaina previously told ET that her wedding dress will be made for her.

One or two are sleeveless, and at least one has a very long train. No. 2 features exotic shoulder framing (mom Kristy Suddeth seems to have literally gasped when she saw it), while No. 4 features ornate lace floral stenciling across the arms and front.

This new video comes about a week after Alaina shared video from a bridal shower.

Who Is Lauren Alaina's Husband (To Be)?

Lauren Alaina will marry Cam Arnold, a vice president of sales at a Nashville insurance agency. They met at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa in Mexico, and she says he went home and told all of his friends he was going to marry her one day.

In Nov. 2022, he proposed to her on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Musically, Alaina's latest single is "Thicc as Thieves" from an EP released in June on Big Loud Records. She previously had spent her entire career on Mercury Nashville, but pivoted in 2023.

She has not said when and where she'll get married, but did once reveal she invited Dolly Parton.