Lauren Alaina and her husband, Cam Arnold, welcomed their first baby into the world in June, and she says motherhood has taken over her life lately and that she is "a professional cow these days."

How Is Lauren Alaina Doing Since Her Baby Was Born?

Alaina was speaking with Taste of Country's Adison Haager when she asked how she was feeling, and we were blessed with some of Alaina's signature humor that we love so much.

She started talking about how she has not played many shows since the birth of her baby girl, Beni Doll Arnold, due to the fact that she wants to soak up all of the feels that come with being a first-time mother.

When it comes to feeding Beni, Alaina is going the natural route and 100% breast feeding. She said:

"The [breast] pumping I've got down. I pumped on the way here, I pump on planes, I'm a professional cow these days. I have a whole system."

The "Road Less Travelled" singer explained, "I've only had to leave her a handful of times. It's hard because when I'm pumping in town, I only pump once or twice a day, but when I'm gone, I would have to pump every time she had to eat to maintain. I'm a professional pumper."

Alaina's current single at country radio is her track featuring Chase Matthew, "All My Exes," which Alaina told me on Taste of Country Nights is oddly her husband's favorite song of hers.

How Many Number One Songs Does Lauren Alaina Have?

Lauren Alaina has three no.1 songs to-date. "Road Less Travelled," "What Ifs" with Kane Brown and "One Beer" with Hardy.

