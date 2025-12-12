Lauren Alaina recently experienced a hilariously embarrassing wardrobe mishap while in Ohio as she was getting ready to play a show.

Alaina is currently out on the road with Chase Matthew, performing their new song “All My Exes” for fans across the country. But during a tour stop in Ohio, things took an unexpected turn for the “Road Less Traveled” singer.

Alaina was sitting in the front seat and Matthew was in the driver’s seat, while her friend Molly was in the back, laughing uncontrollably as they all realized the problem: Alaina had two completely different boots on.

“This can’t be real. Merry Christmas! Oh my God,” Matthew said. Molly added, “I told you!” Meanwhile, Alaina was laughing so hard she could barely speak, managing only, “Take me back to the hotel.”

Molly asks Alaina, “What did I say?”

Alaina replies, “You said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t forget to put the other shoe on.’” Matthew jumps in with, “I think it’s cool. We call that aftermarket.”

Alaina explains, “Well, I was trying to decide between the two boots and I forgot…” before Matthew cuts her off, teasing, “She’s full-blown mom today.”

Is Lauren Alaina a Mom?

Yes. Lauren Alaina and her husband, Cam Arnold, welcomed their first child, a girl named Beni Doll, into the world back in June of this year.

Alaina just recently got back out on the road after giving birth this summer.

She revealed to me that she has already been mom-shamed several times since giving birth, but she holds her head up high and keeps doing what she wants and needs to do for her baby.

