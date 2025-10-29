Keith Urban’s Birthday Surprise Was Way More Personal Than We Thought

Keith Urban received a birthday gift that brought tears, and it's unlikely they stopped when the camera pulled away.

Keith Urban turned 58 years old on Oct. 26.

Earlier this month, wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce.

He just finished his his tour but still has one remaining date on his 2025 calendar, a Halloween show in Gonzalez, La.

Singer Chase Matthew filmed Urban receiving a gift he had commissioned for the veteran hit-maker. Cultural designer Sam Mangakahia etched a Māori design into the top of a Gibson acoustic guitar, which was filled with symbolism and a deeply personal connection to Urban's life.

At first, fans couldn't know just how personal it was. That changed on Monday when Mangakahia dropped a video to Instagram revealing his design process.

Mangakahia titled the guitar the "Rise of the Phoenix," and shared that it's piece No. 30, after guitars made for Post Malone and Jelly Roll. Every etching is intentional. For example, he says the detailed spirals—inspired by the stern post of the Māori waka, which is a canoe-like watercraft—represent Keith's spiritual connection.

The head of the phoenix represents passion and vision, while much of the rest symbolizes the push and pull of life that "Keith transforms into beautiful melodies."

READ MORE: Keith Urban Didn't Reveal Marriage Troubles on The Road Set

Pāua shells are laid throughout, and the back features Urban's daughters' names: Sunday and Faith. This engraving was placed so they're always near Urban's heart when he's on the road.

While Urban hasn't commented on either Matthew's or Mangakahia's posts—or anything going on in his personal life lately, for that matter—it's clear from the video he was moved by the gesture. He is seen wiping away tears through the presentation and when he opens the guitar he admits it's "breathtaking."

Matthew opened up Urban's 2025 High and Alive Tour, which ended on Oct. 17, the day the gift was presented. While Urban's 2026 tour plans remain unknown currently, he's remaining in the public consciousness via The Road on CBS.

This singing reality show also stars Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson and airs on Sunday nights.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Relationship Through the Years Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, through their years. The couple married in 2006 but in September 2025 it was revealed they'd separated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes