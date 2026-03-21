Meghan Patrick's stock in country music rose considerably on Friday night (March 20) in Nashville.

She delivered a star-making performance when it mattered most on one of country music's most important stages, cementing her position as one of the genre's most promising rising artists.

Who Are the CRS New Faces of Country Music in 2026?

Patrick rocked the house during her performance at the 2026 CRS New Faces of Country Music show on Friday evening.

The annual showcase caps off the yearly Country Radio Seminar (CRS), which brings radio programmers and journalists from across the country together with artists, PR people and labels for a three-day conference consisting of interviews, performances, showcases, panels and more that determines the agenda in the country music business for the rest of the year.

READ MORE: See Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch

Patrick was part of a Class of 2026 that also includes Chase Matthew, Kelsey Hart, John Morgan, Josh Ross and Ella Langley.

All but Langley are also included in Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch program.

What Did Meghan Patrick Perform at the 2026 New Faces of Country Music Show?

Patrick took the stage for a highly energetic, deliriously over-the-top performance that kicked off with an unexpected medley of Led Zeppelin covers, beginning with "When the Levee Breaks" — complete with Patrick blowing some blues harmonica — and running through "Black Dog" before ending with "Rock and Roll."

If the question is, "When's the last time a female country artist strapped on a Gibson Flying V guitar and delivered an incendiary set of Zeppelin covers at one of country music's most prestigious events?," then as of publication time, the answer is, "Last night inside the ballroom at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville, while one of the toughest, most seen-it-all audiences in the world sat there with their mouths hanging open."

Patrick wore a short, form-fitting golden dress and thigh-high leopard-print boots as she performed, displaying an innate star power that outstripped all of the other very worthy performances on the stage on Friday night.

She showed off a completely different side when she switched to acoustic guitar for a sensitive rendition of her breakthrough single, "Golden Child," demonstrating her musical and emotional range.

The highlight performances at the 2026 Country Radio Seminar leaned heavily toward organic sounds, with an emphasis on traditional country, Americana and roots music.

However, Friday night's New Faces show slanted heavily toward heavy rock, with Chase Matthew, Kelsey Hart, John Morgan and Josh Ross all relying on distorted guitars and energetic, up-tempo material for the bulk of their sets.

That's not to say there weren't some slower or more emotionally resonant songs.

Matthew brought Lauren Alaina to the stage for a joint rendition of their recent collaboration, "All My Exes," and Hart drew cheers when he had to pause and wipe away tears after he paid emotional tribute to his wife in introducing his breakthrough song, "Life With You."

"One More Sunset" was a highlight of John Morgan's set, while Ross included "Namin' Names" in his performance.

Ella Langley closed out the night with the only performance that drew more on traditional country forms, delivering a set that included "Dandelion," "Be Her," "Loving Life Again" and her mega-hit, "Choosin' Texas."

Her performance was less a prediction of big things to come and more of a confirmation that she's already arrived, after a breakthrough year that places her in the company of country music's most popular artists in 2026.

Scroll through the pictures below to see highlights from the 2026 CRS New Face of Country Music showcase.

PICTURES: See the 2026 CRS New Faces of Country Music The annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville has unveiled its New Faces of Country Music for 2026, including the most up-and-coming artists in contemporary country music.