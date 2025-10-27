Keith Urban received a birthday gift that made him cry. It arrived a little early, but in a sense it actually came right on time.

Keith Urban turned 58 years old on Oct. 26, 2025.

The singer wrapped his High and Alive Tour in Nashville on Oct. 17.

Earlier this month, his wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

Video shared on Chase Matthew's Instagram page reveals the moving moment from Urban's Nashville tour stop on Oct. 17. Backstage at Bridgestone Arena, the young artist presents the headliner with an early birthday gift to show his appreciation.

It's a guitar, but certainly not just any guitar. Here are the details, followed by a pic.

Keith Urban's Birthday Gift, Revealed

Cultural artist Sam Mangakahia is responsible for the guitar body art. You can see his process and philosophy at his website, but in short he takes someone's personal story and turns it into living art on a musical instrument.

In the above video, Mangakahia explains that Post Malone and Jelly Roll received two different Māori-inspired guitars he previously designed. Urban's gift, titled "The Rise of the Phoenix," is his 30th creation.

"It touches on your family, things that are important to you, your music, polarity in design, culture, where you grew up,” Mangakahia explained.

The guitar is meant to honor Urban’s legacy, which includes his ability to inspire others and his "fearlessness in attacking your dreams."

Mangakahia shared how he'd long wanted to design a guitar for Urban, so this collaboration on a gift for the fellow Australian native felt quite natural.

As he talks, cameras show the singer getting emotional. In fact, he wipes away tears before opening the guitar case to see the final result.

Urban's raw emotions could be from a number of things. He is an artist with a level of cultural awareness, so perhaps he understands the beauty and importance of Māori art.

He could also be moved by Matthew's generosity and creativity, or he could simply be exhaling after several weeks of scrutiny following his ex Nicole Kidman's divorce filing.

As he thanks Matthew, Urban celebrates the "Darlin'" singer's spirit and praises his entire team. A long embrace ends the four-and-a-half-minute long clip.

