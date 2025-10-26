Keith Urban left his personal life at home when he came to work on the new CBS series The Road, according to a new interview one of the show's contestants gave to the Daily Mail.

Billie Joe Jones -- who hails from the Lone Star State and has had success on the Texas country music charts -- says she had no clue that anything was wrong in Urban's marriage to Nicole Kidman during filming.

"You wouldn't even know he was going through anything," Jones said.

"Because he definitely pushed personal stuff aside and was business professional the entire time," she continues, "which is what a true artist should be and should be doing."

When Did Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Announce Their Divorce?

Urban and Kidman's breakup became public knowledge in late September, and Kidman filed for divorce less than 24 hours later, on Sept. 30.

The news shocked the country music world. After 19 years of marriage and two children, Kidman and Urban were one of the genre's most beloved -- and seemingly, happiest -- couples.

Were Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Separated While He Was Filming The Road?

Since the breakup came as so much of a shock, the timeline is unclear. It's likely that Urban and Kidman were privately dealing with marriage troubles for a while, outside of the public eye.

Unnamed sources had much to say about the split, and some contended that the pair had been living separately for much of the summer.

Urban has been touring heavily during that time. He also taped episodes of The Road across early spring, from March into early April.

That timeline doesn't clarify whether Kidman and Urban were yet in the process of splitting up during tapings. But it's a likely possibility that they were, at the very least, facing some issues.

What's Next For The Road?

The Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan-executive-produced reality show, which also features Gretchen Wilson, will return with a new episode on Sunday night (Oct. 26.)

The 11 remaining singers on Episode 2 will be split into two groups, with six performing during night one in Dallas and the other five playing on night two (which airs next week. All singers must perform both a cover song and an original.

Fans at the venue will give feedback on who should stay and who should go, and Urban will have final say on who loses their spot on the bus.