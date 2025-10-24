The Road premiere on CBS was a two-hour-long introductory episode, but Sunday night's (Oct. 26) second episode will identify the best from the rest. Here's what we know...

The Road Cheat Sheet

The Road airs on CBS at 9PM ET.

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are judges while Gretchen Wilson serves as tour manager.

This week, executive producer Taylor Sheridan makes an appearance.

This article contains no real spoilers and does not reveal who will be sent home.

The Road Episode 2 Preview

The format is different for Sunday night's one-hour-broadcast. The 11 remaining singers are split up into two groups, with six performing during Night One in Dallas, and the other five performing during Night Two (airing next week). All singers have to perform both a cover song and an original.

The result is a deeper look at each artist's backstory and the footage is compelling. New mother Jenny Tolman is an endearing personality with more hope, optimism and smiles than the rest of the group combined. She has one very unfortunate malfunction during her performance but there's no doubt she's the fan favorite.

Adam Sanders and Britnee Kellogg are two more who shine during the on-camera interviews.

He's a talented songwriter trying to crawl out from under the songwriter label to prove he's a star, and she's a single mother fresh from a bad marriage with all the feelings you'd expect. (Watch Shelton closely during Kellogg's cover song. It's not one of his, but it's a song he knows something about and he surely felt awkward during the performance.)

READ MORE: What Does the Winner of The Road Get? Grand Prize Revealed

Sanders was in the Top 3 after Episode 1, and it's hard to call him anything but a favorite among the judges after Episode 2. Artists who play well to Urban's crowd (they're his opening act, after all) win the day more than those who don't. The lesson is to not just play for the crowd, but to play for this crowd.

CBS CBS loading...

Who Gets Sent Home on The Road?

While fans at the venue separate the best from worst, Urban gets the final say on who loses his or her spot on the bus.

We won't spoil who gets sent home in the second episode of the show other than to say it's an emotional goodbye. Since there are just six performers—Kellogg, Sanders, Tolman, Cody Hibbard, Olivia Harnes and Channing Wilson—there's only a Top 1 and a Bottom 2, which makes for a tight competition.