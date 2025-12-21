All 12 singers on CBS' new singing competition show The Road get the chance to open for Keith Urban on television, but the winner gets a prize that will last a bit longer.

In fact, the champion will have plenty of what's needed to begin his or her next chapter: Money.

The Road premieres on CBS at 9PM ET on Oct. 19.

Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan are executive producers, but the Yellowstone creator doesn't appear on camera during Ep. 1.

Filming took place last March and April in Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

What Does the Winner of The Road Get?

Unlike most singing competition shows, CBS is being very transparent about what the winner gets. That could be because it's an impressive package, comparatively (more on that in a moment).

The winner of The Road is going to get a $250,000 cash prize, a recording contract, a Red Bull prize package and a performance slot at Stagecoach Country Music Festival next April in California.

The $250,000 cash prize is what stands out. As far as we can tell, that's more than American Idol or The Voice, but not the most ever.

How Does the Road Prize Compare To American Idol, The Voice?

When American Idol began, the winner took home $1 million, plus a car or truck and more. Future success was also all but guaranteed.

But after winners No. 8 or No. 9, it became more difficult.

In 2024, Chayce Beckham's song "23" hit No. 1 on radio airplay charts, making him the first new winner with a hit since Phillip Phillips in 2012. Before Beckham, the last time a country American Idol winner debuted at No. 1, it was Carrie Underwood with "Jesus Take the Wheel."

More recent reporting indicates that the American Idol prize has shrank to either $250,000 or $100,000 and there's no longer a car or even a cool trophy (per Beckham, to Taste of Country).

That would put Idol in line with The Voice, which has always offered winners $100K, plus a recording contract (that has almost literally never paid off for the winner).

The winner of America's Got Talent does get a bigger financial prize, but there's a catch. The $1 million grand prize is paid out across 40 years. If you want the lump sum, it's far less, perhaps as little as $300,000.

Season 1 Winner

Adam Sanders, Cassidy Daniels, and Channing Wilson were the three finalists in Season 1 of The Road. For the final round of the competition, the Top 3 had the honor of performing their original songs on the legendary stage of the Ryman Auditorium.

Cassidy Daniels ultimately placed third — a result that surprised Wilson, who remarked, “I didn’t expect that. Cassidy’s one of the best singers I’ve ever heard in my life.”

With just two contestants left, Keith Urban announced the audience-voted winner of The Road: Adam Sanders.

