Adam Sanders was crowned the first-ever winner of The Road during its finale on Sunday night (Dec. 21).

Still, it was what judge Keith Urban whispered to him immediately after his big moment that made it even more unforgettable.

Sanders beat out fellow finalists Cassidy Daniels and Channing Wilson during the final round, which took place at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Each of the Top 3 performed one last time — a cover and a previously performed original — before the live audience voted to decide the winner.

Judges' Reactions

After the results were announced, the judges offered their congratulations — but Urban made his message personal and unfiltered.

“You played this thing like a f--king fiddle,” Urban whispered in Sanders’ ear, the singer revealed during a post-win appearance on Highway Mornings with SiriusXM host Cody Alan.

As for Blake Shelton? Sanders explained the country superstar kept it cool and classic — offering a simple “congratulations,” true to his strong-silent reputation.

A Big Moment at the Ryman

Sanders’ win capped off a night of standout performances. For his final round, he covered Brooks & Dunn’s “That Ain’t No Way to Go,” which Urban praised as a “great choice,” before delivering his original song, “All Summer Long.”

“This guy had the entire Ryman singing along with him,” Shelton said, with Urban adding, “He couldn’t have done anything more than that tonight.”

For his victory, Sanders walked away with a $250,000 grand prize, a record deal, and a performance slot on the main stage at Stagecoach — a massive next step for an artist who's spent years chasing the spotlight.