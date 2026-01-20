On Saturday (Jan. 17), The Daily Mail shared that Keith Urban is not only dating someone new — Karley Scott Collins — but that they're living together.

That rumor has since been dispelled by Collins herself, who took to her Instagram to share that the rumor was "ridiculous and untrue."

Who Is Karley Scott Collins?

Collins is 26 years old and started as a child actress in some small roles.

She learned how to play guitar for an audition, which sparked her interest in music.

She was most recently an opener on Urban's High and Alive World Tour in 2025, and even recorded one of her songs, "Write One," with him.

When Did Karley Scott Collins Get to Nashville?

Collins moved to Nashville in 2019 to pursue a country music career.

Once in Nashville, she signed a publishing deal with Sony, which has become fruitful for her as she has released two EPs and one full-length album since then.

This relationship rumor is now the second of its kind since Urban and Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in September of 2025.

Before the Collins dating rumor, Urban was rumored to be linked to another fellow tour opener, Maggie Baugh.

While Urban has beat around the bush once or twice, telling fans not to believe the tabloids, mum is the word for Urban on the love train.

He has not said one word in public about the divorce from Kidman, nor has he addressed the rumors of dating Baugh or Collins.

If what rapper Lil' Wayne says is correct when he raps, "Real Gs move in silence, like lasagna," we can expect the realest of the real — Urban — to continue to move in silence and dodge the silly dating rumors.

Let's take a look back at the good times, when Urban and Kidman were red hot in love.

