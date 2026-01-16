Keith Urban just did his first long form interview post-divorce from Nicole Kidman, and he revealed something at the very end that really stood out.

Urban said: "Simplifying is my journey this year."

The “Somebody Like You” singer was speaking with legendary guitarist and producer Dan Huff, opening up about music and his career.

As the interview was winding down, Urban asked Huff what he was currently working on as a person — what he was trying to improve within himself. After answering, Huff turned the question back on his guest.

Urban took a moment before answering.

“Guitar-playing-wise, I’d like to work on playing less,” he said. “Not playing the next two notes I was about to play. Just having confidence that the one you’re playing right now is more than enough — and letting it sit for a second.”

He continued, expanding beyond music into something deeper.

“And just being aware that I’m aware,” Urban said. “That I’m none of the voices in my head — I’m just the one listening. Because it simplifies everything and brings it right back to a very calm, steady, grounded place.”

From there, things took on a more existential tone — one that applies easily to life beyond music.

“As a friend of mine says, just work on how you introduce yourself to the day,” Urban shared. “I thought that was an absolutely beautiful phrase. He said to me, ‘How do you introduce yourself to the day, every day?’ And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I love that. I love that.’”

Urban added that his friend reminded him, “You get to do it every day.”

“So how do you do it in the morning?” Urban said. “That’s where I’m at. Simplifying. Simplifying is my journey this year.”

When Did Nicole Kidman Divorce Keith Urban?

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Sept. 30, 2025, after 19 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences in her filing in Davidson County, Tennessee, and a judge officially finalized the divorce on Jan. 6, 2026.

What Did Keith Urban Talk About in His First Post-Divorce Interview?

Urban spent much of the nearly two-hour interview talking shop with Huff about music and guitars.

They covered everything from Urban’s current habit of consuming more poetry than music, to the realities of playing corporate gigs, to his belief that he’s a live musician first. Urban also reflected on his early days as a songwriter in Nashville, describing that period as soul-sucking until he finally found collaborators who worked the way he did.

READ MORE: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Divorce Has Been Finalized — What We Know

The two also went on a deep dive into AI, with Urban admitting he finds the rapid rise of the technology unsettling.

“I can’t even wrap my head around the fact that we’re creating our own demise,” Urban said. “It’s like the worst apocalyptic movie script ever written... complete absurdity. It’s insane.”

They discussed how, while AI can be a useful tool, something essential is lost when convenience begins to replace human creativity.

Get our free mobile app

“I hope that our point of view still matters, because it’s the one thing we have,” Urban added. “All of it is born out of your years of experience... experiences that only you had. Your collection of moments and how you frame them when you put it all together, when you pick up a guitar, when you talk — that’s the essence of humanity, in my opinion. And I just hope that continues to matter to us.”

The takeaway from this first interview after the divorce is that Urban is laser-focused on his music career and keeping his life as simple as possible in 2026.

Before their divorce, Kidman and Urban were one of the most powerful celebrity couples in the entertainment business. Let's take a look at their relationship through the years in the pictures below.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Relationship Through the Years Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, through their years. The couple married in 2006 but in September 2025 it was revealed they'd separated.

On Jan. 6, 2026, the divorce was finalized thus ending their nearly 20-year relationship. Of course they'll still carry on as parents to two daughters. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes