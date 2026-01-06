Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce is officially settled — and new court documents reveal how the country superstar and Oscar-winning actress plan to move forward separately.

According to filings obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday (Jan. 6), the former couple agreed to waive both child support and spousal support, finalizing the terms three months after Kidman first filed for divorce.

The pair — both 58 — will each pay their own legal fees and have agreed to divide their property and assets “to the mutual satisfaction of both parties.”

That includes bank accounts, investments, vehicles, and personal belongings, with each keeping what’s already in their possession.

Custody Agreement

Kidman will be the primary residential parent for their daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith (14), having custody 306 days of the year.

Urban will spend every other weekend — a total of 59 days annually — with the girls.

While the arrangement means less time together, sources say Urban remains devoted to being a hands-on father and maintaining a strong family bond despite the distance.

A Divorce Without Drama

The court documents also show that neither party requested financial support from the other, citing both of their monthly incomes exceeding $100,000.

For the longtime couple — who married in 2006 — the finalized settlement marks the official close of a nearly 20-year marriage defined by music, family, and mutual respect, even in its final chapter.

While Kidman rang in the New Year in Australia with their daughters, Urban remains in Nashville — grounded in music, fatherhood, and the search for calm in a new chapter.