Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's stunning net worth has become public amid their surprise divorce, and it's even more money than you might have guessed.

What Is Keith Urban's Net Worth?

According to the New Zealand Herald, Urban's estimated net worth is $114 million.

What Is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth?

The Herald reports that Kidman is worth $375 million.

What Was at Stake in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

In addition to an estimated combined net worth of nearly half a billion dollars, Urban and Kidman owned luxury properties all over the world, and they also had two children together: 17-year-old Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, 14.

Get our free mobile app

Who Gets Custody of the Kids in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

Nicole Kidman has principal physical custody of the couple's daughters, according to their divorce filing.

Kidman will have her daughters 306 days per year, while Urban will be with them 59 days each year.

According to the couple's parenting agreement, Kidman will care for her daughters Monday through Saturday, while Urban will look after them on Sundays and every other weekend.

Holiday schedules will revolve between the former spouses.

Urban and Kidman have agreed to make major parenting decisions together, and they are not to speak ill of each other or their family to their children.

Neither Kidman nor Urban will pay child support.

Who Keeps the Houses in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

According to various media reports, Kidman and her daughters continue to reside in the family's main home in Nashville, and they will stay there at least until the girls are grown and out of the house.

Urban has been living separately since early summer.

Divorce documents reveal that Urban and Kidman owned no joint properties in their names.

They held their various real estate in trusts or LLCs, and the incorporating documents for those entities would spell out who received what in the event that the partnership dissolved.

READ MORE: The Most Shocking Celebrity Splits

The disposition of those properties is not part of the public record.

Who's Paying Who in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

According to the filing, neither Urban nor Kidman is paying the other one anything, and the former couple appear to have held no joint financial accounts that need to be disbursed.

Neither is paying any form of alimony or support, and Kidman and Urban will each retain ownership of everything they owned in their name before and during the marriage, leaving only furniture and other personal items to divide up.

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split?

According to TMZ's initial reporting, the 58-year-old Oscar winner and the 57-year-old country superstar have been living apart since the beginning of the summer. The celebrity gossip outlet first broke the news on Monday (Sept. 29).

However, Kidman listed Sept. 30 — the day of filing — as their date of separation in her divorce filing.

What's Been Said About Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

Neither Kidman nor Urban has commented publicly on their divorce.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Relationship Through the Years Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, through their years. The couple married in 2006 but in September 2025 it was revealed they'd separated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes