Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's breakup is official. Less than 24 hours after news broke that they separated, Kidman has filed for divorce from Urban.

The Tennessean reports that she filed in Davidson County on Tuesday (Sept. 30.) Those filings include a marital dissolution agreement and a parenting plan with a child support worksheet, according to online records.

The couple's divorce comes after 19 years of marriage. They tied the knot on June 25, 2006.

They have two daughters, Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (2010.)

In May, they walked the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards, and were spotted at a soccer match together one month later.

Why Are Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Getting Divorced?

There's no official word on the cause behind the split.

Several anonymous sources have laid out some potential reasons that could have factored into the breakup.

One told People that they've been gradually growing apart as separate projects have kept them away from each other. Kidman has kept a busy filming schedule, while Urban has been on the road for his High and Alive World Tour.

That source says that the separation "really hasn't been a secret" within their inner circle, while another added that "the split was kind of inevitable."

Another source tells People they've been living apart since this summer, and that Urban moved into a new residence. Behind the scenes, that source says, Kidman has been trying to save the marriage.

People also cites an additional source who claims that Urban has "been making questionable choices for some time now," and that his behavior factored into their breakup.

"This was not the case of them just drifting apart," the source added.