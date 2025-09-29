Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Separate After 19 Years of Marriage

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are reportedly separated after 19 years of marriage. Multiple sources say they're living apart at the moment, but hope remains for the marriage.

Keith Urban married Nicole Kidman on June 25, 2006.

The couple have two daughters, Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (2010).

In May, they walked the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards together and were spotted at a soccer match together one month later.

TMZ first broke news of the separation, quoting a source who says they have been living apart since the start of summer.

The Daily Mail indicates that Urban triggered the separation after seeing very little of his wife through her busy film schedule. Kidman was "blindsided" the paper reports.

Taste of Country has reached out to Urban's team for confirmation.

How Old Are Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman?

Urban is Kidman's second husband, following an 11-year marriage to fellow actor Tom Cruise (1990 to 2001). The 58-year-old also shares adopted children with him.

Urban (age 57) was never married before his wedding with Kidman although he did date other high profile celebrities, including model Niki Taylor.

The early years of this marriage were notable for Kidman's insistence Urban get help to treat substance abuse. He entered a treatment program that saved their marriage and in recent years has been more open about living a sober life and her positive influence.

Why Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Break Up?

The exact reason for Urban and Kidman's separation has not yet been made clear but outlets such as People share that she's been fighting to save the marriage. On June 25, she shared a loving photo to her husband.

"Happy anniversary baby," she wrote.

