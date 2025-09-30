Fans were blindsided when news broke on Monday (Sept. 29) that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are separating.

For nearly two decades, they've been one of country music's most rock-solid couples. Gushing love tributes and adorable red carpet kisses have been a staple from these two throughout their marriage.

But in hindsight, there might have been a few telling clues this summer that Urban and Kidman's marriage wasn't doing well.

In particular, there was one moment this summer that should have raised alarm bells. Maybe fans just didn't want to believe that one of their favorite couples could be on the rocks.

Did Keith Urban Drop a Clue About His Nicole Kidman Split Earlier This Summer?

Back in early July, Urban was in the middle of giving an interview to an Australian morning radio show when the hosts asked him a question about how he feels watching Kidman's steamy on-screen moments with younger co-stars.

Urban replied, "Oh yeah, that's a good one."

But then, the interview abruptly ended: Urban had been disconnected from the Zoom.

The show hosts thought Urban had left the Zoom because he was uncomfortable with the question.

A source later called the moment a "nothingburger," saying Urban doesn't host his own Zooms and wasn't the one that ended the call.

But in light of Urban and Kidman's separation news, something about the exchange feels off.

Show co-host Hayley Peterson said in the initial show that Urban "doesn't like talking about his wife."

But our response to that would be: Since when? Urban and Kidman have a long track record of being open about their marriage on social media, in interviews and during public events.

In early 2025, Urban recalled how one conversation they had when they first started dating set the tone for their entire relationship.

Also this year, Kidman joked that "a double-headed shower" was the secret to their longevity as a couple.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Anniversary Tributes This Year Were a Little Off-Brand

The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June, and Kidman shared a simple message for Urban: "Happy Anniversary Baby," she wrote.

Urban responded with a simple red heart emoji. But he didn't share an anniversary tribute of his own.

The post itself was sweet and simple — but if you've been following this couple, you know this level of brevity is a little out of character for them.

For reference, check out Urban's anniversary post from 2019, when the singer described his marriage as "magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love."

Or the time in 2018 when he celebrated Kidman's birthday by flipping his phone camera around at a show, and filming the entire crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to her.

The audience even sang Kidman's name as "Baby Girl," Urban's nickname for her.

Historically, Kidman and Urban haven't been people of few words when it comes to appreciating each other. So it could have been a red flag that their 19th anniversary tributes were so brief.

More Clues That Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Marriage Was On the Rocks

Sources say that Urban and Kidman have been living separately since this summer, and they haven't been seen publicly together much during that time.

The last photos of them together were taken on June 20, when they attended a Los Angeles Football Club match in Nashville, per Page Six.

Last week, Kidman shared photos of herself attending a Country Music Hall of Fame event that was a partnership with the Nashville Film Festival. She walked the red carpet solo.

That week, Urban was in Canada performing some dates on his High and Alive World Tour.

In August, Kidman shared some family vacation photos, and Urban was notably absent in the pictures.

Instead, Kidman was focused on their two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who both make an appearance in the carousel post.

Also featured is her sister Antonia. People reported that Antonia has "been a rock" for Kidman amid her split from Urban.