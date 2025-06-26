Nicole Kidman shared a pretty simple message for Keith Urban on their 19th wedding anniversary, writing simply, "Happy Anniversary Baby."

But the photo she chose speaks volumes about their enduring love story.

In the snapshot, it looks like they're backstage at one of Urban's shows. He's got a guitar sung over his shoulder, with lights and a vanity mirror in the background. Meanwhile, Kidman is cozied up beside him, wrapping her arms around him and resting her head on his shoulder as she smiles and closes her eyes.

It's a fitting portrait for this superstar couple, who are well-known for their red carpet PDA and adoring paparazzi pics. Urban and Kidman have never shied away from showing the world just how smitten they are, both in photos and in the tributes they frequently share for each other.

Urban responded to his wife's anniversary tribute with an equally sweet, succinct reply: He shared a heart emoji in the comments section of her post.

Urban and Kidman got married in 2006, and they've since welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The couple have kept their family life largely private through the years, though now-16-year-old Sunday has a budding career as a runway model.

They've also kept their personal and professional lives largely separate, despite the fact that they often turn out to support each other at awards shows, movie premieres and other events.

Last month, Kidman said that she and her country star husband are unlikely to ever act alongside each other in a TV show or other similar endeavor.

"We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show," she joked.