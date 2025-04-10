As Sunday Rose Kidman Urban's budding modeling career is growing, she's branching out into the world of magazine modeling.

16-year-old Sunday is the child of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, so it's no surprise she's got the entertaining bug.

In recent months, that's been coming out in runway modeling. Sunday walked in her first fashion show in October of 2024, with her proud superstar parents supporting her every step of the way.

Most recently, she posted for a photo shoot for Issue 52 of British publication Pop Magazine, a bi-annual fashion periodical that's been in circulation since 2000.

Get our free mobile app

Sunday shared some photos from her shoot on Instagram, and the teen looks every bit the superstar model as she rocks high-fashion poses.

In the first image, her hair is front of her face as she gazes unsmiling at the camera, an oversized bag with a rose sticking out of it in her arms.

Another photo of that ensemble — including the rose and the bag — appeared on Kidman's Instagram Stories, as the actor celebrated her daughter's big accomplishment.

Nicole Kidman, Instagram Nicole Kidman, Instagram loading...

Kidman added emojis of a rose and a heart in her Instagram Stories slide, perhaps nodding both to the rose in the photo and also to the fact that her daughter's middle name is Rose.

Read More: Sunday Rose Urban's Modeling Career is Bleeding Into Her School Day

Last month, Sunday Rose spoke to Vogue about her budding modeling career, around the same time that she walked in a runway show at Paris' Fashion Week that month.

In that conversation, she said she was so excited about her modeling career that she's practicing all the time — even while she's at school.

"Whenever I'm walking down the hallway, I feel like I'm strutting down to math class," she said, adding that her friends will tell her, "I see you're doing your runway walk."

Up until recently, Urban and Kidman kept their family life very private, and photos of them with their two daughters are few and far between. In addition to Sunday Rose, they are parents to daughter Faith Margaret, who is 14 years old.