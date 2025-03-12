Keith Urban's mini-me, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, is thrilled about her budding modeling career. The 16-year-old just walked her second runway ever, but it's something she's thinking about constantly — even at school.

"Whenever I'm walking down the hallway, I feel like I'm strutting down to math class," Sunday tells Vogue, adding that her friends will tell her, "'I see you're doing your runway walk.'"

The younger Urban walked the runway for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (March 11). She's already learning so much — like to walk with a wider stride, which she was told by Miuccia Prada herself (head designer at Prada who founded Miu Miu).

"Ms. Prada actually told me to take larger steps when you walk because it's more elegant and you also are able to do it faster so it looks a lot better," Sunday says.

"I definitely do feel a lot more confident this time," the teen explains, recalling the first time she walked an official fashion show runway last fall. "I feel like I've been able to express myself more this time."

For this event, she wore a dark brown top with a keyhole feature at the neck, paired with a mustard skirt — very fall vibes. A multicolored plaid jacket lined with sherpa and knee-high boots tied the whole look together.

Watch Sunday Urban walk the catwalk:

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban seeking the spotlight is obviously the result of her famous parents. Urban and Kidman raised their girls in a way that protected their privacy, and they were rarely seen in public in their younger years (Faith Margaret is now 14).

But now that she's on the cusp of adulthood and can make the decision for herself, Sunday is stepping onto the road that her country music superstar father and A-list actress mother paved for her, and it's well-lit.