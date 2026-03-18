Keith Urban is navigating a new chapter as a dad — and like many parents after a divorce, it hasn’t been without its challenges.

Following his split from Nicole Kidman, the country star is reportedly working through what his relationship with his daughters looks like moving forward, as their day-to-day lives have shifted.

While the situation remains private, it’s a reminder that even in high-profile families, the hardest part of a breakup can be figuring out how to stay connected as a parent.

A Changing Dynamic at Home

Urban and Kidman’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, are now primarily living with their mom under the terms of the couple’s custody agreement.

Read More: Keith Urban Dodges Awkward ‘Nicole’ Moment With Humor and Heart [Watch]

According to reports, the girls have always been especially close to Kidman, and that bond has remained strong as the family adjusts to life after the split.

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At the same time, Urban is said to be feeling the weight of that distance — something many parents experience when custody arrangements shift time and routines.

A Dad Trying to Stay Connected

Sources say Urban remains hopeful about the future of his relationship with his daughters, even as things feel different right now.

Read More: Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Divorce, Focuses on Family

Rather than placing blame, the focus appears to be on finding a path forward and continuing to show up as a father.

Keeping the Focus on Family

Despite the changes, both Urban and Kidman have kept the tone around their split respectful and centered on their daughters.

The former couple — who were married for nearly two decades — agreed to a custody arrangement designed to provide stability, with both parents remaining involved in major decisions.

For Urban, that means adjusting to a new version of fatherhood — one that may look different day-to-day, but still carries the same goal many parents share: staying present, connected, and supportive, no matter what.