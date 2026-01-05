Keith Urban is navigating a new reality following his separation from Nicole Kidman — and focusing on finding balance amid change.

The Blue Ain’t Your Color singer has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight since the couple quietly ended their 17-year marriage late last year.

But according to a source close to the situation, the transition hasn’t been without emotion.

“He’s hurting,” the insider told Star, adding that Urban “misses the kids terribly” and is adjusting to “the harsh reality” of time apart from his family.

Read More: Keith Urban Looks + Lives Differently After His Divorce — Here’s What Changed

Still, those who know the country superstar best say he’s channeling that emotion into positive change.

After the Split, Keith’s Way

Urban has been stepping into this new chapter with trademark heart and quiet determination.

He turned heads at the 2025 CMA Awards — not just for his performance, but for his confident, refreshed look on the red carpet.

Urban appeared noticeably leaner and more energized, reportedly dropping around 10 pounds as he refocused on health, fitness, and self-care.

“Keith has always been fit, but in the last few months he’s really trimmed up a lot,” a source said, noting that he’s working with a new team for wardrobe and grooming.

A Fresh Start + Family First

Court documents show that Urban and Kidman finalized their separation on Sept. 30, 2025, agreeing to a co-parenting plan centered around stability for their daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14).

Read More: Keith Urban Dodges Awkward ‘Nicole’ Moment With Humor and Heart [Watch]

While Kidman has been spending time with their girls in Australia, Urban continues to prioritize his role as a father — and his love for family remains front and center, even as he moves forward.

Looking Ahead

After nearly two decades of marriage, this new season for Urban is one of reflection, healing, and purpose.

Though the road has been emotional, the Grammy winner seems determined to handle it with grace — proving once again that even in heartbreak, Keith Urban still leads with heart.