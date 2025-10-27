Nicole Kidman turned heads last night—and got tongues wagging about her ongoing divorce from Keith Urban—in what the internet has dubbed the ultimate "revenge dress."

The Babygirl star walked the runway at Vogue World: Hollywood Sunday (Oct. 26), a one-night-only event that celebrated the "rich conversation between film and fashion, centering the most inspiring characters in cinema history," according to the high-fashion glossy.

One of the star-studded evening's many celebrity guests, Kidman channeled Rita Hayworth by wearing a sumptuous black satin Chanel evening gown, soft brushed-out curls and a bright red lip. The look paid tribute to the late Old Hollywood star's iconic role in 1946's Gilda, in which the titular character wears a similar black gown and opera gloves during one of the most iconic, sexy fashion moments in all of cinema.

See Nicole Kidman's Vogue World: Hollywood look, below:

It was a show-stopping moment for sure, but Kidman didn't just grab headlines for her high-profile participation. Some are calling the star's look a "revenge dress," and not just because the movie star looked drop-dead gorgeous in the gown, but rather for the subtle subtext surrounding the movie it references.

What Is the Movie Gilda About?

Released in 1946 and directed by Charles Vidor, Gilda follows an American gambler, named Johnny Farrell, who talks his way into working for the owner of a casino in Buenos Aires after he gets caught cheating. However, things get sticky when Johnny realizes his new boss is married to his ex-lover, Gilda—the complex yet quintessential femme fatale played by the legendary Rita Hayworth.

The film dives into love triangles, cheating, jealousy, power and control after the two former lovers spark a tumultuous, toxic new relationship. The Library of Congress selected the classic film for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry in 2013.

Did Nicole Kidman's "Revenge Dress" Send a Message to Her Ex?

Considering the themes at the center of Gilda—volatile romance, envy and rumors of infidelity—it wouldn't be a stretch to say the soon-to-be divorcée might feel a kindred spirit with Hayworth's iconic on-screen character at the center of all the scandal.

Kidman opened the show with a performance of "Put the Blame on Mame," which Hayworth famously sings in Gilda. It's likely no coincidence the song is about how women are often demonized and unfairly held responsible for misfortune and temptation. Over the years the song has been interpreted as Gilda reclaiming her agency through tongue-in-cheek metaphor.

With so many rumors running rampant about Kidman and Urban's split, as well as the many salacious speculated reasons behind the dissolution of their marriage, the gown homage was undoubtedly well-timed and likely quite personally relevant to the moving-on movie star.

Kidman officially filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30, listing irreconcilable differences. The couple had seemingly been living separately for at least a few months according to court documents.

The couple, who wed in June 2006, have two children together: daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman will receive primary custody of the kids, while neither parent has requested alimony or child support.