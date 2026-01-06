Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are officially over.

The pair's divorce has officially been finalized just a few months after the couple separated.

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split?

While a specific date for the separation has not been confirmed, US Weekly shared the news on Sept. 29. Urban and Kidman were married for 19 years and share two daughters; Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The Shocking Split: Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Separate After 19 Years of Marriage

It was Kidman who officially filed the paperwork on Sept. 30 citing "irreconcilable differences." The television and film star also submitted a marital dissolution agreement, which was signed by both parties.

What We Learned From Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Divorce

Nothing has really changed as far as terms go in the divorce document.

US Weekly has confirmed Kidman will serve as the "primary residential parent" of their daughters. They will spend the majority of their time with their mother — 306 days of the year. Sunday and Faith will see their father on various days and alternating weekends, totaling 59 days out of the year.

Both Urban and Kidman remain committed to co-parenting their children and no monthly child support will be paid on either end.

One Great Love: Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Relationship Timeline

What Happened with Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman?

The reason behind Urban and Kidman's split may never be revealed, however, friends close to the couple say the divorce was inevitable. A source told People at the time that the pair had been living separately since the summer.

"This was not the case of them just drifting apart," the source revealed.

What's Next for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Post Divorce?

Urban is expected to continue his music career in Nashville. Shortly after news of the divorce broke, he was back on the road fulfilling his High and Alive Tour dates.

One source says that the country singer has been working to find balance amid the change. He has reportedly last 10 pounds since the split and is missing time with his children.

Who Gets What: What Happens to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Assets

As for Kidman, she will focus on taking care of their girls while also continuing her own career. A close confidante says the actress will stay in Nashville as she has built a community in the area and feels grounded there.

Urban and Kidman were married on June 25, 2006, in Sydney, Australia. Over the years, the couple delivered some adorable and romantic moments on the red carpet, which you can see below.