Big changes are coming for Keith Urban. The country music hitmaker's manager just ended their professional relationship, but it's not as dramatic as it sounds.

A Google search of Urban's name leads to all kinds of headlines seeking to tie Urban's professional change to a divorce that was finalized earlier this year. In reality, they couldn't be more different.

Blast / Parade / Daily Jang / Sky News Blast / Parade / Daily Jang / Sky News loading...

Who Is Keith Urban's Manager?

For over two decades, Urban has been managed by Gary Borman, founder of Borman Entertainment. On Sunday (Feb. 22), Borman revealed that after 50 years he was retiring and shuttering his company. Urban was gracious in his response to the news.

“I’m so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family) for the most incredible and successful time together,” he said in a statement first shared by Page Six.

“It was extraordinary what we were able to accomplish together and I’ll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long. I wish Gary and everyone at Borman Entertainment the very best journey ahead and look forward to what the future holds for all of us.”

It’s not clear if any other country artists were on Borman’s roster at the time. A 2022 article in Music Row listed a roster that featured Tyler Hubbard, Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone and Track 45

During his career, Borman has worked with the Bee Gees, James Taylor, Dwight Yoakam, Faith Hill, Steve Moir, the Rolling Stones and more.

Urban gave no indication where he would turn next for management. 2026 is shaping to be a relatively quiet year for him as he's not announced a tour or album. At his website he does have numerous festival dates across America and Europe.