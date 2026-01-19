Celebrity gossip websites are trying to will Keith Urban into dating a a beautiful, young country newcomer, but so far they're 0-2. Rumors that he's living with one of last year's tour openers are not true, she says.

On Jan. 6, Keith Urban's divorce from Nicole Kidman became final.

The couple split the previous fall after 19 years of marriage.

Neither Urban nor Kidman has said anything publicly about the breakup.

The Daily Mail is the source for disputed information. On Saturday (Jan. 17), they shared that Urban is not only dating someone new, they're living together. The woman in question outed herself one day later upon seeing pictures of her and Urban on social media.

Singer Karley Scott Collins says this rumor that she's dating Urban is "absolutely ridiculous and untrue."

Who Is Karley Scott Collins?

Keith Urban fans may be familiar with Karley Scott Collins. She was an opening act on last year's High and Alive Tour, which also featured Chase Matthew and Alana Springsteen. Urban had previously collaborated with her on a 2024 song called "Write One." He laid down the guitar solo for the song.

Collins is a Lake City, Fla. native who released her debut album Flight Risk in Sept 2025. She's currently signed to Sony Music Nashville and has been active as a musician for at least four years.

Previously, she found success as an actor but most of her recent credits are in the musical space. A quick peak at her Instagram page doesn't reveal any information about her relationship status.

Is Keith Urban Dating Anyone?

If Keith Urban is dating anyone, he's not saying. The 58-year-old has not said anything about his divorce or life after divorce. He talked to producer Dann Huff for nearly two hours and didn't even allude to the breakup. Even when he was married to Kidman, he rarely and reluctantly talked about their life together or his personal life.

When news of the marital separation broke, outlets began to point to another member of his High and Alive Tour team as a potential lover. Maggie Baugh filled in on a few tour dates and sang "The Fighter" With him on stage. An ill-timed clip of them singing together brought a tremendous amount of scrutiny but a friend of Baugh's confirmed to Taste of Country that they were not dating.

