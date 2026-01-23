Kenny Chesney earned his Country Music Hall of Fame medallion in 2025 and there's a long line of worthy country men behind him.

We count 27 of them, and that's not even including male-fronted groups or all-male country duos.

Chesney, Toby Keith and John Anderson (both Class of 2024) are the three solo men most recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Inductees are typically announced in February or March. The Medallion Ceremony is usually in October.

Currently, there are 158 inductees in the Hall of Fame.

Country Music Hall of Fame Eligibility Explained

One artist from three categories is chosen for the CMHOF each year. The Modern Era Artist becomes eligible 20 years after achieving national prominence. The Veterans Era Artist is eligible 45 years after achieving national prominence.

The third category rotates between Recording/Touring Musician, Songwriter and Non-Performer. No specific credentials are listed at the Hall's website, but they note that 2026 will bring a songwriter.

Country Women Not in the Country Music Hall of Fame

No one can argue that men are being discriminated against when it comes to Country Music Hall of Fame voting (just 20 solo female artists have been inducted) but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty worthy of strong consideration in 2026.

Of the contemporary men, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban would seemingly be closest, especially if you believe Chesney's induction signaled acceptance of '90s stars as worthy. Clint Black has to be close behind.

Of the veteran country men, Dwight Yoakam and Earl Thomas Conley are two that get mentioned a whole lot, but there's a swell for John Denver. After all, only he, Mac Davis and Charlie Rich have eligibility in the Veterans Era category and a CMA Entertainer of the Year Award win.

Here are 27 country men eligible this year. Who would you make a case for?

