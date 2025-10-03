Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's surprise divorce is being hailed as one of the cleanest celebrity breakups of all time, and with good reason. The divorce filing clearly states which spouse will get what in the split — including kids, houses and other assets.

Who Gets the Kids in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

Nicole Kidman will have principal physical custody of the couple's daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

Kidman will have the girls 306 days per year, while Urban will have them 59 days each year.

Essentially, Kidman will care for her daughters Monday through Saturday, while Urban will get them on Sundays and every other weekend, with revolving holiday schedules.

Urban and Kidman will make major parenting decisions together, and they have agreed not to speak ill of each other or their families to their children. Neither one will pay child support.

Who Keeps the Houses in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

According to multiple reports, Kidman and the former couple's daughters still reside in the family's main residence in Nashville, and will continue to do so at least until the girls are grown and out of the house.

Urban has been living in his own place since early summer, according to reports.

Divorce documents reveal that the couple did not jointly own any properties in their names.

They held the luxury real estate they owned all over the world in trusts or LLCs, and the incorporating documents for those entities would have spelled out who got what in the event that the partnership dissolved. Those details are not a part of the public record.

How Much Money Is at Stake in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

The New Zealand Herald estimates Urban's net worth at $114 million, while Kidman is worth a reported $375 million.

Who's Paying Who in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

From the look of the filing, nobody's paying anybody anything.

The couple appear to have had no joint financial accounts.

Neither former spouse is paying any form of alimony or support, and each one will retain ownership of everything they owned in their name before and during the marriage, leaving only furniture and other personal items to divide up.

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split?

According to TMZ's initial report, the 58-year-old movie star and the 57-year-old country singer have been living apart since the beginning of the summer. The celebrity gossip outlet first broke the news on Monday (Sept. 29).

However, Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the date of separation in her filing — the day of filing.

What's Been Said About Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

Neither Kidman nor Urban has commented publicly on their divorce.

