Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had plenty of assets to divide up when they made the decision to divorce. According to reports and public records, the couple shared quite a few high-priced properties all over the world as part of their marital holdings.

Urban and Kidman wed in 2006, and as they welcomed their two daughters — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, who is 14 — they settled into their primary residence in Nashville, where they lived for most of their marriage.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Nashville Home

According to Architectural Digest, the couple's main residence was a $3.47 million mansion in an ultra-exclusive gated community called Northumberland.

Called the "Queen of Northumberland," the 10,925-square-foot mansion boasts seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Other amenities include a home theater and an oversized craft room, as well as an elaborate outdoor pool area and tennis courts.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Nashville Farmhouse

The couple also owned a 36-acre farm in the affluent Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 5,086-square-foot main farmhouse features a primary suite with attached sitting room and a massive walk-in closet, as well as a spa-like bathroom with a garden tub.

The couple sold that property in 2018 for $2.7 million.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Apartment in Manhattan

The former couple also owned a luxurious apartment in one of the most exclusive buildings in Manhattan in New York City, which included some amazing amenities.

In addition to heightened security measures and a car elevator that lifts your car right up outside your apartment, the impressive 3,248-square-foot unit also boasts three bedrooms, two terraces and 23-foot vaulted ceiling in the oversized great room.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Apartment in Tribeca

Kidman and Urban also owned a $3.5 million, two-bedroom pied-à-terre in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

The ultra-private unit offered three separate entrances, arched windows and wide-plank oak floors. High ceilings and oversized windows afforded plenty of natural light and added to an airy, open feel.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Beverly Hills Mansion

Kidman and Urban also purchased a staggering mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills during their marriage.

The 3,977-square-foot, $4.7 million contemporary residence in the coveted Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Farm in Australia

In 2008, the couple also purchased a 110-acres farm in Sutton Forest, New South Wales.

They paid between $4 million and $6.5 million for the property, according to various reports. The main home on the property includes a library with built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a pool room and a main room with wood-burning fireplace.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Penthouse in Sydney

Finally, Kidman and Urban bought a 4,521-square-foot penthouse apartment in Sydney for $4 million in 2009.

The luxury abode includes an open floor plan, minimalist designs and sliding glass walls.

The exclusive building also offers access to a gym, pool, spa and covered rooftop area for entertaining.

Who Gets Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Real Estate in the Divorce?

According to Realtor.com, Kidman plans to stay in the former couple's primary residence in Nashville to provide stability for the couple's daughters. She has primary custody of the kids, while Urban has a set visitation schedule.

The divorce documents show that Urban and Kidman will each retain their individual property in the divorce.

The filing further explains that each of the couple's properties was purchased under either a trust or an LLC, and that the original agreements stipulate who will retain ownership of each property — which means the division of marital property was finalized before Urban and Kidman went public with their split.

