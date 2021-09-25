Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are a couple of truly international superstars. The power couple's careers take them all over the world — and they have owned luxurious homes in different cities all over the globe, from Nashville to Beverly Hills, New York to Australia.

Urban and Kidman married in 2006, and since then, they've developed an impressive property portfolio that stretches across multiple continents. Their U.S. holdings include a luxurious 12,000-square-foot mansion in one of Nashville’s most prestigious neighborhoods, as well as a high-dollar condo in an ultra-exclusive building in the Tribeca area of New York City. They also previously owned a rustic-chic farmhouse in an affluent rural community outside of Nashville, which they sold in 2018.

Variety reports that Urban and Kidman also own an impressive slate of other high-end homes all over the world, including a penthouse in Sydney, Australia; a contemporary home in Beverly Hills; and a duplex condo in the pricey Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Urban and Kidman's staggeringly upscale condo in Tribeca, and keep on scrolling to see inside their luxurious Tennessee farmhouse:

PICTURES: See Inside Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Stunning NYC Condo Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman paid $3.5 million for an approximately 1600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in the upper-crust Tribeca area of Manhattan in New York City in 2020. The luxury unit is located inside of the famous clock tower building in Tribeca, which developers acquired for $160 million in 2013. The building previously housed the New York Life Insurance Company, and the developers converted the 400,000-square-foot building into luxury condos in 2018.

Photos at the building's website show a spectacular array of amenities available to residents, including rooftop gardens, an indoor pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, dining areas and more. According to reports, one of the features that attracted Urban and Kidman to the building is a "sky garage" that allows residents' cars to be hydraulically lifted to their units, which lets the high-profile couple avoid the prying eyes of paparazzi.

