Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's separation is threatening their 19-year marriage, but the couple have actually been an item for a clean 20 years. Here are all the important dates of their relationship, beginning with the day they met.

On Monday (Sept. 29) it was revealed that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are living separately.

Multiple sources say Kidman was blindsided by the separation and is hoping to save their marriage.

Neither has commented publicly, and all information forwarded by media was gained through anonymous sources.

How Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Meet?

In January 2015, Urban and Kidman attended the G-Day USA gala in Los Angeles. There was a spark, and they exchanged numbers, but the actress had to wait for him to take action.

In fact, it'd take another four months for him to call, but once he did, a romance caught fire.

A motorcycle date in upstate New York was particularly memorable. “I was a goner — I mean, c’mon," she'd tell WSJ Magazine.

In May 2006, Kidman revealed they were engaged at a film industry gala. Urban and Kidman married in Australia on June 25, 2006.

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Kids

Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise for 11 years and the couple adopted two kids, Isabella and Conner, born in 1992 and 1995 respectively.

Within two years of being married to Urban, she'd be pregnant with their first daughter. In July 2008, Sunday Rose was born. Eighteen months later she'd get a little sister when Faith Margaret arrived via surrogate.

The couple lived a private life and rarely volunteered their children for photo opportunities. During the COVID pandemic, fans got a glimpse of the daughters when the couple was shown on TV via satellite or stream, watching an awards show.

They stepped out on the red carpet for the very first time in 2024. That's one of the pictures included below.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Relationship Timeline

