After 17 years of marriage, Keith Urban is stepping into a brand new chapter — and he’s doing it with heart, confidence, and a noticeably sharper silhouette.

The country superstar has stayed mostly quiet since his split from Nicole Kidman made headlines earlier this year.

Still, insiders say he’s embracing the next phase of life by focusing on something that’s often been secondary: himself.

A Fresh Start

Urban turned heads at the 2025 CMA Awards — not just for his performance, but for the bold red carpet look that showed off his tattooed, toned frame.

Read More: 2025 CMA Awards: Watch (Almost) Every Performance

Keith has always been fit, but in the last few months he’s really trimmed up a lot,” a source told Star, noting he's lost around 10 pounds and hired a new wardrobe and grooming team.

“He absolutely loves the transformation,” the insider added. “He’s always been conscious of his appearance — but he’s making a bigger effort now that he’s single.”

Turning Inward

The focus on fitness and self-care comes after what sources describe as a tough but amicable divorce process.

Court documents show that Urban and Kidman officially separated on Sept. 30 — the same day news of the filing became public.

They’ve agreed to a co-parenting plan centered around stability for their daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14).

Read More: Keith Urban Forgets His Own Lyrics — and Laughs It Off Onstage [Watch]

Kidman will be the girls’ primary residential parent, while Urban has custody time throughout the year. There’s no child support exchange, and both will continue making major parenting decisions together.

Healing, His Way

For Urban, who’s spent years on tour, in the studio, and building a family life, this season is a significant reset. But he’s meeting it with the kind of grounded grace fans have come to expect.

Instead of retreating, the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer is leaning into personal growth — physically, emotionally, and professionally.

He may be newly single, but it’s clear: Keith Urban isn’t starting over. He’s just getting back to himself.