Nicole Kidman isn't slowing down amid her divorce from country singer Keith Urban. The actress brought her daughters to Paris this week, where she debuted a brand-new look.

Has Nicole Kidman Been Spotted in Public Since Filing for Divorce?

Specifically, Kidman posed for photographers at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Monday (Oct. 6). It was part of Paris Fashion Week. The 58-year-old is a longtime Chanel ambassador.

Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Sept. 29.

The couple had been married since 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose (born 2008) and Faith Margaret (2010).

This was Kidman's second public appearance in three days.

On Saturday (Oct. 4), Kidman appeared at the amfAR gala in Dallas, where she presented an award to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. There she sported her signature long, blonde locks.

Prior to being snapped in Paris, she cut her bangs. Take a look — it's one of several interesting revelations from the gallery of pics we curated below.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Divorce — Who Gets the Kids?

These pictures are the first of Kidman and Urban's daughters since the divorce announcement.

Older daughter Sunday Rose is an aspiring model, and all three have been around the world of fashion for years. It's really hard to deny how much the two girls look like their parents.

Per divorce documents, Kidman will be the primary guardian for Sunday and Faith, getting them for more than 300 days each year to Urban's 50+ days (Sundays and every other weekend).

Neither party will pay the other alimony or child support after Urban pre-paid a set amount.

Taste of Country's exploration of the divorce documents reveals the least acrimonious celebrity split in recent memory.

Urban has also been spotted in public several times since the split.

Last weekend he played a trio of shows as part of his High and Alive Tour. While there were a few modifications to the show, there wasn't a moment that directly pointed back to Kidman or the divorce.