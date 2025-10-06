Nicole Kidman's first public appearance since filing for divorce from Keith Urban included a photo-op with another country music-friendly celebrity.

The actress made a few pictures with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan at the amfAR gala in Dallas on Saturday (Oct. 4).

Kidman and Urban were married for 19 years before she filed for divorce on Sept. 29.

The couple have two daughters, Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (2010).

In May, they walked the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards together and were spotted at a soccer match together one month later.

Related: Keith Urban + Maggie Baugh — the Truth Is Obvious

Taylor Sheridan Nicole Kidman Ryan Emberley, Getty Images loading...

Why Was Nicole Kidman With Taylor Sheridan?

The gala was a benefit for AIDS research — amfAR is a world leader in the category — and Sheridan was on hand to accept an award.

Kidman presented the award and praised the actor-turned-producer.

"I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and we are better when we look out for each other," Kidman said from the stage. "And that, of course, is why we’re here tonight."

The two have an established professional relationship, although prior to Saturday night it doesn't appear they've ever been photographed together.

Is Taylor Sheridan Married?

Taylor Sheridan's wife was also at the amfAR gala.

Taylor Sheridan Nicole Muirbook Wife Ayisha Collins, Getty Images loading...

He's been married to actress / model Nicole Muirbook since 2013 and the couple have one son together.

Frequently, she's found behind the scenes of important Sheridan shoots, often becoming friends with cast members or inspiring the on-screen action.

Nicole Kidman, Taylor Sheridan Relationship Explained

In 2023, Sheridan's Lioness premiered on Paramount+. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, boss to the show's main character, Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña). The part earned her a Critic's Choice TV Awards nomination earlier this year.

Season 3 of Lioness was confirmed last week, with Kidman and the rest of the Season 2 cast returning.

Urban also made his first post-divorce-filing appearance last weekend, with a trio of concerts. He was seen without his wedding ring at each but the shows went on without reference to his personal situation, with one exception.