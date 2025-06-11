How Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Inspired a Hilarious ‘Landman’ Storyline

Landman's first season on Paramount+ explored the darker side of oil exploration in West Texas, but also included some comic relief.

Angela Norris (actress Ali Larter) begins to take her daughter to a retirement home midway through Season 1, and together they decide to liven things up for the residents. That means risqué card games, lots of alcohol and a trip to the strip club.

During a recent interview, Larter revealed this storyline was inspired by creator Taylor Sheridan's wife.

Who Is Taylor Sheridan's Wife?

Taylor Sheridan’s wife is actress and model Nicole Muirbrook. They married in 2013 and have one son together, 14-year-old Gus.

Related: Who Is Ali Larter? Landman Star's Fans Still Talk About Whip Cream Scene From Varsity Blues

The 42-year-old Utah native’s best known role was in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother in 2008, but she’s been on the covers of several magazines.

Nicole Sheridan grew up around horses and began competitive cutting as an adult. In 2020 she won a competitive team ride and often shows photos of her and her husband on horseback on Instagram.

How Taylor Sheridan's Wife Inspired Landman

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Larter shares the retirement home storyline from Landman was inspired by Nicole Sheridan.

"She does that," the actress reveals. "She plays games and sets up a bar for them .... Nicole has really opened up this world of the way that we can see senior citizens, how we can treat them and have fun with them, and how little effort it takes to bring so much happiness to someone’s life."

Angela and Ainsley Norris might be a little wilder than Nicole Sheridan, but maybe not. A late Season 1 episode finds them renting a small bus to get the gang to a local strip club. There, the women dance for the men, but one older woman is a little blue.

So Ainsley convinces her high school-aged boyfriend to do a strip tease for Ethel, played by Louanne Stephens (Ruby from Longmire). The only field trip we could find during a light scan of Nicole Sheridan's Instagram page was one to the Cowgirl Museum.